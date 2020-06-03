JACK P. I. OCHODNICKY
OCHODNICKY, JACK P. I of Waterford passed away June 3, 2020 at 85 years of age. Dear father of the late Rick (Char) Ochodnicky, Douglas Ochodnicky, Julie (James) Quarters, Jack (Tonya) Ochodnicky II, and Christopher (Holly) Ochodnicky; grandfather of 12; great grandfather of 9; brother of the late William (Marsh) Ochodnicky. Also survived by special friend and companion Maggie Hilliard. Jack was a veteran of the US Navy-Korea and retired veteran of the Navy Reserve in 1992. Jack also worked as journeyman meat cutter for over 30 years, retiring from Kroger in 2005. He was a member of AmVet; Eagles; and most notably a member of Flaming Pistons Car Club. Jack hosted a show on Waterford’s local cable, “Under the Checkered Flag”. A loving father and grandfather in his own way that was unique and special for his children and grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Monday 9:30-11:30 AM, limit 10 people at a time and masks required. Private burial and military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. To post a tribute, visit www.coatsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
