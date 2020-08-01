1/1
Jack W. Chettleburgh
CHETTLEBURGH, JACK W., long time resident of Pontiac and Waterford, passed away July 31, 2020 at 94 years of age. Loving husband of the late Patricia “Pat” for over 50 years; dear father of Randall (Cheryl) Chettleburgh and Wendy (Jim) Brown; grandfather of Jack (Eve), Nichole, and Dylan; great grandfather of Aurora, Gavin, and Austin; brother of Lawrence “Bud” Wilson. Also, preceded in death by his dear second wife Rosemary and dear friend Margaret. Jack was a proud veteran of the US Navy-WWII. He retired from Consumers Power after 37 years of service and was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Jack enjoyed hunting, bowling, swimming, water skiing, and tending his garden. His presence will be dearly missed by all who love him but happy knowing he is now at peace. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Rd, Waterford. Burial follows at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Wednesday at Church from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a tribute, visit:

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
