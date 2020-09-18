1/1
Jackie R. Shipp
Shipp, Jackie R. (Jack) 8\5\1940 -8\14\2020 from Phoenix Az. He spent his teen years in Keego Harbor, MI. Dearly missed by all his family. Wife Judith (Judy), daughters Tammy, Dawn & Alicia. Only son Joshua (Josh) & Jack's only surviving sibling Brother Jimmie (Jim) of Michigan. Jack was an independent business man & major player in the food brokerage market. His main products were in the Latino market. Also a large distributor for Sunshine Cookies & Crackers. Also a job he really enjoyed late in life: directing youngsters safely across busy streets & he LOVED acting in their school plays. Jack was a wonderful, loving Dad, Grandfather & extra loving to Judy and all the family. He will be sorely missed by all. Memorial Service delayed till Spring 2021 due to Covid

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
