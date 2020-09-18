Shipp, Jackie R. (Jack) 8\5\1940 -8\14\2020 from Phoenix Az. He spent his teen years in Keego Harbor, MI. Dearly missed by all his family. Wife Judith (Judy), daughters Tammy, Dawn & Alicia. Only son Joshua (Josh) & Jack's only surviving sibling Brother Jimmie (Jim) of Michigan. Jack was an independent business man & major player in the food brokerage market. His main products were in the Latino market. Also a large distributor for Sunshine Cookies & Crackers. Also a job he really enjoyed late in life: directing youngsters safely across busy streets & he LOVED acting in their school plays. Jack was a wonderful, loving Dad, Grandfather & extra loving to Judy and all the family. He will be sorely missed by all. Memorial Service delayed till Spring 2021 due to Covid



