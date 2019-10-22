Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jackson Barnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackson Alvis Barnette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackson Alvis Barnette Obituary
Jackson Alvis Barnette, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. He was 69 years old. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Barnette; siblings, LuAnn (Ron) Hudson, Ronald (Ann) Barnette; his Shitzu, Baby Girl Barnette; nephew, Ryan; nieces, Andrea, Heather, and Jennifer; also many extended family and dear friends. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, Alvis and Mary Barnette. A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m. with gathering to begin at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, October 27, from 2-7 p.m. Memorial Contributions can be made to Michigan Animal Rescue. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.