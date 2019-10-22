|
|
Jackson Alvis Barnette, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. He was 69 years old. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Barnette; siblings, LuAnn (Ron) Hudson, Ronald (Ann) Barnette; his Shitzu, Baby Girl Barnette; nephew, Ryan; nieces, Andrea, Heather, and Jennifer; also many extended family and dear friends. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, Alvis and Mary Barnette. A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m. with gathering to begin at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, October 27, from 2-7 p.m. Memorial Contributions can be made to Michigan Animal Rescue. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 27, 2019