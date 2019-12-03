The Oakland Press Obituaries
1959 - 2019
Jacquelin Johnson Obituary
born April 25, 1959; died December 1, 2019. Jacquelin was preceded in death by her husband Samuel M. Johnson of 25 years; parents Jack and Marjorie Avery; and brother, Greg Avery. She is survived by her sons, Allan (Rachel), Kurt (Stephanie), Sam (Brooke) and Joshua (Brenna); grandchildren, Ava, Jordan, Reese, Jayce and Penelope; and brother, Tom Avery. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Reflections may be shared by visiting
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 4, 2019
