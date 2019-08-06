The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Welcome Missionary Baptist Church
143 Oneida Street
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Welcome Missionary Baptist Church
143 Oneida Street
Jacqueline "Jackie" Lane

Jacqueline "Jackie" Lane Obituary
LANE, Jacqueline "Ms. Jackie", age 65, passed away, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Raymond Howard of Phoenix, AZ; siblings, Elsie Garvin, Joe and James Lane; aunt, Mildred Patton of Valejo, CA and a host of other relatives and friends including special friends, Felicia, Steven, Lori and Missy. Ms. Lane was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Joe Lane; siblings, Melinda Lawton, Anthony and Gary Lane and nephews, Bruce Griffin, Arthur and Joseph Lawton. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Oneida Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11:00 a.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 a.m. Friday. Ms. Lane will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 2-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 7, 2019
