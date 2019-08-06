|
LANE, Jacqueline "Ms. Jackie", age 65, passed away, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Raymond Howard of Phoenix, AZ; siblings, Elsie Garvin, Joe and James Lane; aunt, Mildred Patton of Valejo, CA and a host of other relatives and friends including special friends, Felicia, Steven, Lori and Missy. Ms. Lane was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Joe Lane; siblings, Melinda Lawton, Anthony and Gary Lane and nephews, Bruce Griffin, Arthur and Joseph Lawton. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Oneida Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11:00 a.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 a.m. Friday. Ms. Lane will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 2-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 7, 2019