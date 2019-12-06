The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
JACQUELINE M. LAUINGER

JACQUELINE M. LAUINGER Obituary
of Clarkston; December 5, 2019; age 75; Loving wife of the late Thomas; Dear mother of Jeff (Laura) Lauinger, Paul (Margaret) Lauinger and Tricia (Jeff) Staple; Beloved grandmother of Ellen, Drew, Nicholas, Nathan, Ryan, Jack, Nolan and Aaron; Mrs. Lauinger was a member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 8, 2019
