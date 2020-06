of Waterford; June 20, 2020; age 54; Loving mother of Melissa (Darryl) Robinson; Beloved daughter of Vincent and Gladys Bucher; Dear sister of the late Christine Bucher; Cherished grandmother of Alexis, Averie and Axton. Mrs. McIntosh was a dispatcher at Dean Transportation. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society . Online guest book