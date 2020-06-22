JACQUELINE M. McINTOSH
of Waterford; June 20, 2020; age 54; Loving mother of Melissa (Darryl) Robinson; Beloved daughter of Vincent and Gladys Bucher; Dear sister of the late Christine Bucher; Cherished grandmother of Alexis, Averie and Axton. Mrs. McIntosh was a dispatcher at Dean Transportation. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
