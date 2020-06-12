Jacquelyn Jeanne Korsedal
Jacquelyn Jeanne Korsedal passed gently Monday, June 8 at Sparrow Mid-Michigan Hospice in Lansing. She was born December 21, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Marie Rife, where her father was working for Otis Elevator at the Empire buildings construction. She grew up in Dearborn Michigan. Jackie was loved by all the hearts she touched. She had a wide range of occupations. Upon receiving an LPN nursing degree she went to work at Pontiac General Hospital. Always one to help others she used her art skills to bring comfort to the patients on the Psych floor where she worked. She was proceeded in death by her husband John R. Korsedal Jr., September 21, 2016. She is survived by three sons and one daughter: John (Susan), James (Cindy), Eric and Debbie (Bill) Harris of Lansing.

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
