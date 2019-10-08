|
James “Jim” Addison Smalley, age 89, of Rochester Hills, passed away Friday October 4, 2019. Jim was born in Mt. Auburn, Iowa on April 26, 1930. He graduated from high school in the class of 1948 and enlisted in the Army. James is a US Army veteran of the Korean War, where he earned several medals of honor including the bronze star. He retired honorably after 30 years as a Lieutenant Colonel. He married Lillie Ledbetter on August 5, 1955 in Virginia. Jim and Lillie raised their family in Rochester where they were principals of Smalley Realty for many years. Jim served as past president of the Rochester Board of Realtors, Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary club. He was a member of the Elk’s and Mason’s clubs, and a long-time member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He and Lillie were also past-Grand Marshals of the Rochester Christmas Parade. Jim was also involved with many other boards and organizations. Jim is survived by his son Edwin (Elizabeth) Smalley of Golden, Colorado; grandchildren Addison, Emily, and Sarah Smalley; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Florence (Wilson) Smalley; beloved wife Lillie in 2018, brother Robert Smalley; and half-brother Dod Smalley. Jim’s family will welcome all to a visitation on Friday October 11 from 3-7 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, located at 620 Romeo Rd in downtown Rochester. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s honor to the University of Michigan. Envelopes will be available at Pixley Funeral Home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019