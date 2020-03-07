|
|
ARMSTRONG, James Sr. "Strong" - age 74, passed away, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Katheryn Armstrong; children, Delinda Armstrong, Tracy Armstrong and James (Amina) Armstrong, Jr; grandchildren, James Armstrong, III and Alya J. Armstrong; a host of siblings and other relatives and friends. Family Hour 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Oneida St., with Funeral Service commencing at 11 a.m. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 a.m. Friday. Mr. Armstrong will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed from Noon–8 p.m. Thursday. Under the auspices of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. the Omega Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2020