James Arthur Irvin. Age 73 March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 36 years to JoAnn. Loving father of Bradley Irvin (Holly) and Gregory Irvin (Latoya) and stepfather of Rachel Finfer Weber. Grandfather of Lauren McMillan. Dear son of Stella Black (the late Arthur Irvin and the late Tom Black). Dearest brother of the late Judith Vanderpool, Joyce Katona (Steven) Jill Hedtler (Robert), Stepbrother to Thomas Black (Teresa), Robert Black (Linda), Barbara Adams, Randy Reiger (Diane). Family will receive friends Wednesday 2 - 8 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-362-2500. Funeral service Thursday 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 37635 Dequindre Rd, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial Tributes to Troy Police & Fire Benevolent Fund, 500 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084 or Henry Ford Cancer Institute, 1 Ford Place #5A, Detroit, MI 48202. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 10, 2020