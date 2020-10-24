RYERSE, JAMES B., of Grand Blanc and Clarkston, passed October 22, 2020 at 83 years of age. Born May 7, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan son of the late Robert and Mittie Ryerse (nee Slate); beloved husband of Pauline Ryerse (nee Brewer) for 49 years; cherished father of Jill (Jim) Jakeubowski, Brad Ryerse and Becky (Chuck) Hauxwell; proud grandfather of Jarrod and Evan Jakubowski, Ben and Brad Ryerse, and Tyler and Austin Hauxwell; brother of the late Patricia Lee; dearest uncle to many nieces/nephews and his in-laws were his second family. James owned and operated Star Rebuilders in Waterford for over 40 years. He was passionate about gardening, fishing, cooking and NASCAR. James will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service starts. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and a limited number of people in the building at a time. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to be made to Ascension at home hospice of Grand Blanc, Mi. To post a condolence, visit:



