James Bloomfield, age 84, passed away at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, MI on April 1, 2020. Coming to Mayo, FL from Waterford, MI in 1999, he is the son of Thomas and Amy (LeClaire) Bloomfield. Working as a Nurse Anesthetist for 34 years, he retired from Harper-Grace Hospital-Detroit, where he helped train new Nurse Anesthetists. He was active in Boy Scouts, a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perry, FL, enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and was a ham radio enthusiast (WB8MUQ & KV4FE). He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Joan Bloomfield. He is survived by one daughter, Carol Ritchie of Redford, MI; two sons, David (Marie) Bloomfield of Flower Mound, TX; Michael (Nancy) Bloomfield of Lake Stevens, WA; preceded in death by four brothers, Earl, Thomas, Harry, and John and sister-in-law Joan Bloomfield. He is survived by two brothers, Robert (Patricia) Bloomfield, Frank (Gloria) Bloomfield and two sisters, Elizabeth Jeffers and Jane Record; seven grandchildren; Savannah, Therese, Alexander, Joshua, Caleb, Matthias, Annaliese, and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment at Pineview Memorial Cemetery on April 13 with funeral services held at a later date. Beggs Funeral Home in Perry, FL is in charge of arrangements. T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons is assisting the family. You may visit our website at:



