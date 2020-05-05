James Bloomfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Bloomfield, age 84, passed away at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, MI on April 1, 2020. Coming to Mayo, FL from Waterford, MI in 1999, he is the son of Thomas and Amy (LeClaire) Bloomfield. Working as a Nurse Anesthetist for 34 years, he retired from Harper-Grace Hospital-Detroit, where he helped train new Nurse Anesthetists. He was active in Boy Scouts, a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perry, FL, enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and was a ham radio enthusiast (WB8MUQ & KV4FE). He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Joan Bloomfield. He is survived by one daughter, Carol Ritchie of Redford, MI; two sons, David (Marie) Bloomfield of Flower Mound, TX; Michael (Nancy) Bloomfield of Lake Stevens, WA; preceded in death by four brothers, Earl, Thomas, Harry, and John and sister-in-law Joan Bloomfield. He is survived by two brothers, Robert (Patricia) Bloomfield, Frank (Gloria) Bloomfield and two sisters, Elizabeth Jeffers and Jane Record; seven grandchildren; Savannah, Therese, Alexander, Joshua, Caleb, Matthias, Annaliese, and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment at Pineview Memorial Cemetery on April 13 with funeral services held at a later date. Beggs Funeral Home in Perry, FL is in charge of arrangements. T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons is assisting the family. You may visit our website at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home Perry Chapel
201 W Main St
Perry, FL 32347
(850) 838-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved