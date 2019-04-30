The Oakland Press Obituaries
James "Jimmy" Butler

James "Jimmy" Butler Obituary
BUTLER, James "Jimmy" - age 76, passed away, Saturday, April 20, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Krystal; and grandson, Semaj. Family hour 10:30AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Mr. Butler will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 2, 2019
