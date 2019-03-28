|
|
LORENGER, JAMES C. of Waterford, passed away March 28, 2019 at 93 years of age. Loving husband for 50 years of the late Lorraine; dear father of Jeannine Lorenger, Paul Lorenger, Amy (Joseph) Butchart, and Peter (Mary) Lorenger; grandfather of Rose, Maureen, Jean, Christopher, and Anthony; brother of Sister Margaret IHM; preceded in death by brothers Albert (Ruth) Lorenger and Bernard (Pegge) Lorenger. Jim was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from the Detroit Public Schools as a speech pathologist. He was a lifelong devout Catholic, show tunes devotee and classical music aficionado, who loved roller skating, sailing, and ice skating with the Rusty Blades. For arrangements contact COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD, 248-674-0461. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2019