James C. MANIGOLD
1929 - 2020
of Clarkston; passed away November 2, 2020; age 91. Preceded in death by his wife Velma. Loving father of Vickie (Mike) Smitha, Doug (Debbie) Manigold and Lori (Gene) Mullen. Proud grandfather of Scott Powell, Kellie Smitha, Michael Smitha, Jessica (Kyle) Bronsteen, Tracy (Eric) Johnson, Michael Manigold, Breanne Mullen, Andrew (Lisa) Mullen and Matthew (Mollie) Mullen. Great grandfather of Madison, Nicholas, Easton and Tanner. Jim retired from Kroger Grocery Store after 42 years of service. He enjoyed golf, playing cards and traveling. Jim served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
I'll miss you grandpa. I'm so sorry I didn't get to spend more time with you. I love you. Hug grandma for me.
Scott Powell
Grandchild
November 4, 2020
Jim has been a part of our family since 1971 when we became his neighbor. We adopted him as a Grampa after Vel died. We enjoyed our varied talks with him on his deck. When he hosted his card games he always shared his homemade chocolate cakes with us. When our children came home they always made sure they visited with him. Our Mya (Zach's daughter) spent a lot of time with him when she was with us. They had several loud talks about politics & I'm still not sure who won their discussions. Mya loved making peanut butter & apple jelly sandwiches for him & he always insisted that she make one for herself & eat with him. We miss him so much but so happy he isn't suffering any longer. Blessings to your family.
Bob & Sarah Brown
Grandparent
November 4, 2020
Rest in peace dear friend
Ron Sypniewski
Friend
November 3, 2020
Vickie, Doug and Lori, I am truly sorry for the loss of your dad. May you hold on to your memories. Hugs to you all.
Sue Tibbits-Gannon
Sue Gannon
Friend
