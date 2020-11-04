of Clarkston; passed away November 2, 2020; age 91. Preceded in death by his wife Velma. Loving father of Vickie (Mike) Smitha, Doug (Debbie) Manigold and Lori (Gene) Mullen. Proud grandfather of Scott Powell, Kellie Smitha, Michael Smitha, Jessica (Kyle) Bronsteen, Tracy (Eric) Johnson, Michael Manigold, Breanne Mullen, Andrew (Lisa) Mullen and Matthew (Mollie) Mullen. Great grandfather of Madison, Nicholas, Easton and Tanner. Jim retired from Kroger Grocery Store after 42 years of service. He enjoyed golf, playing cards and traveling. Jim served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com