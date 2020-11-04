Jim has been a part of our family since 1971 when we became his neighbor. We adopted him as a Grampa after Vel died. We enjoyed our varied talks with him on his deck. When he hosted his card games he always shared his homemade chocolate cakes with us. When our children came home they always made sure they visited with him. Our Mya (Zach's daughter) spent a lot of time with him when she was with us. They had several loud talks about politics & I'm still not sure who won their discussions. Mya loved making peanut butter & apple jelly sandwiches for him & he always insisted that she make one for herself & eat with him. We miss him so much but so happy he isn't suffering any longer. Blessings to your family.

Bob & Sarah Brown

Grandparent