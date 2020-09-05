James Curry

James Walter Curry of Commerce Township was born May 4, 1920 in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan to James C. and Ada (nee: Root) Curry. He died September 2, 2020 at the age of 100. Loving husband of Marie, who preceded him in death. Beloved father of Barbara (Don) Mussen and Daniel Curry. Dear grandfather of Ken, Jeff, Kathy, Adam, James, Matthew, Ashley and Austin. Dear great grandfather of Andrew, Zach, Nick, Joanna, Luke, Rae, Jameson, and Jaxon. Dear great-great grandfather of Jamie. Dear brother of Juanita, and the late Claude, Chuck, and Jean. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Mr. Curry was a lifetime resident of Union Lake. He served in the Army during World War II and was a well-known and respected carpenter and building contractor in Oakland County. Visitation will be held 3:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail (3 blocks south of Maple Road) in Walled Lake. The funeral will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2040 S. Commerce Rd., Walled Lake on Wednesday at 2 PM. Friends may visit at the church Wednesday at 1:00 PM until time of service. Interment will be in Commerce Memorial Cemetery, 2537 Benstein Road, Commerce Charter Township, MI 48390.



