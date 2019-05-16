|
Cole, James David "Jim" passed away on Monday May 13, 2019 in Petoskey, MI. Making a full circle of life at the same hospital he was born in on May 22, 1949. Jim spent 30 years of his life working for GM and part of his career was spent as a high speed test driver [call name Indian] and he was a million mile man. The other side of his life he loved, was riding his Harley. He was very involved over the years with MDA and Toys for Tots with his Harley people. Later in life, he spent in Florida, with his wife Barb. Volunteering their time to watch and report on the eagles nests in the City of Cape Coral, FL. He moved around plenty, with many travel plans in mind. Seeing most of the United States and traveling abroad. Always wanting to see what was around the next corner. He also had a love for the great outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his wife Barb of 14 years, son Chad, daughter Sarah (Sean) Bigger, stepson Justin Lambert; sister Jayne Keating [Dr. Tom], brother Randie Cole Wilson; stepmother Dorothy Cole; step sisters Linda (Bill) Bialo, Loir (John) Halpin, Sherrie Kamin; sister Bonnie Jones; and grandchildren Cassie, Brandon, Justin, Kylee, Calvin, and Seth. He is preceded in death by his adoptive parents Kenneth & Bertha Cole; nephew Gavin Bradley; his brother Rick Baumgardner, sister Ann Whitney; and his previous wife Kelly. In honor of Jim as he was very close to Gavin and was the kind of person who found joy in paying it forward. So in lieu of flowers you can go online or by check MPACF PO Box 1283 Mt Pleasant, MI 48804-1283. In memory of Jim Cole, and donate to the J. Gavin Bradley Culinary/Hospitality Scholarship Fund https://www.mpacf.org/bradley. Or visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 17, 2019