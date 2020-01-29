|
|
of Lake Orion; age 83; passed away on January 28, 2020. Jim is the beloved husband of Linda Duddles for 56 years; dear father of Charlene Duddle, Douglas(Tuyen) Duddles, Kenneth Duddles and Robert (Michele) Duddles; grandfather of 4; and great grandfather of 8. He is also survived by his siblings Shirley Taylor and John (Diana) Duddles; and good friend and cousin, Roger (the late Marsha) Duddles. Jim was a lifelong Automotive Engineer who had a passion for cars and John Deere Tractors. He was a member of the Model T Club and knew everything about every vehicle at the Henry Ford Museum. Upon retirement Jim enjoyed woodworking and his camera man position for Lake Orion’s ONTV. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-5pm and Tuesday from 11am until the time of service. Memorial donations may be to the Clarkston United Methodist Church.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 30, 2020