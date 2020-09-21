James Edsel Doughty, September 19, 2020. Age 80. Beloved husband of Judith for 17 years. Cherished father of James A., Joel R., and bonus father to Jeffrey, Jennifer and Jeanie. Dear grandfather of Jessica, Brian and James, great-grandfather of Chad and Timothy. Brother of William S. (Edna). Preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Janice, and his sister June Barthelmeh (Russell). Family will receive friends Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 2600 Crooks Road, Troy (248) 362-2500. Graveside service to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes suggested to Alzheimer’s Association. View obituary and share memories at: ?AJDesmond.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store