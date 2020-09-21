1/1
James Edsel Doughty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edsel Doughty, September 19, 2020. Age 80. Beloved husband of Judith for 17 years. Cherished father of James A., Joel R., and bonus father to Jeffrey, Jennifer and Jeanie. Dear grandfather of Jessica, Brian and James, great-grandfather of Chad and Timothy. Brother of William S. (Edna). Preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Janice, and his sister June Barthelmeh (Russell). Family will receive friends Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 2600 Crooks Road, Troy (248) 362-2500. Graveside service to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes suggested to Alzheimer’s Association. View obituary and share memories at: ?AJDesmond.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved