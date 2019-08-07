The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for james hagerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

james edward "red" hagerman

james edward "red" hagerman Obituary
HAGERMAN, JAMES EDWARD “Red”, age 60 of Sebastian, Florida, formerly of Waterford, passed away on August 2, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Angela; dear father of Ashley (Larry Winkie) Hagerman; stepfather of Tyler (Kari) Koske and Jacob (Evan) Koske; brother of Emma (Dean) Brooks, Clair Rutzen and Shirley Hagerman, also survived by many nieces nephews and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents; Ruby and Clare Hagerman, his brother Calvin Hagerman and his beloved niece Kelley Ross. Jim was passionate about Harley Davidson’s, playing guitar, singing and leather tooling. He was always full of life, love and laughter. He will be missed dearly by those who survive him. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 2 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-Waterford. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 Noon until time of service. Inurnment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be a charity of the donor’s choice. To leave a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 18, 2019
