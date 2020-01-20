|
|
JOHNSON, James Edward – age 82, passed away, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Newman AME Church, 233 Bagley Street, with Funeral Service commencing at 11 a.m. Rev. Thomas Hughes Eulogist; Pastor Alfred Johnson, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10 a.m. Friday. Mr. Johnson will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed from 3-8 p.m. Thursday. Under the auspices of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. the Omega Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 22, 2020