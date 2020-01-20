The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, James Edward – age 82, passed away, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Newman AME Church, 233 Bagley Street, with Funeral Service commencing at 11 a.m. Rev. Thomas Hughes Eulogist; Pastor Alfred Johnson, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10 a.m. Friday. Mr. Johnson will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed from 3-8 p.m. Thursday. Under the auspices of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. the Omega Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -