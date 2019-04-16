The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
of Waterford; April 14, 2019; age 91; Loving husband of the late Joyce for 55 years; Beloved father of James (Donna) Wilson, Jr., Pamela (Mark) Hough, Sharon Wilson and Deborah Wilson; Dear grandfather of Ryan (Jackelynne), Kristopher (Brittany), Amanda (Scott), Bailey (Devon), Linsey (Ben) and Samantha (Ray); Great-grandfather of Mia, Xavier, Nolan and Clara; Also cherished by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Wilson retired as Superintendent of Maintenace of the Walled Lake School District, was a member of the Walled Lake Masonic Lodge #528 and was a Merchant Marine. He was a member of the Border Beagle Club and the Red Cedar Beagle Club. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 17, 2019
