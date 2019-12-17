|
|
James Robert “Jim” Heard age 78, passed away on November 22, 2019 at home in Bethany, Louisiana. Mr. Heard was born to Steward E. and Gertrude Rice Heard on November 11, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan. After High School, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserves and then joined full time on July 13, 1960 until 1962. He served on the U.S.S. Valley Forge and U.S.S. Enterprise. He met the love of his life Mildred Ebarb while they were both in the Navy. The couple married January 19, 1962 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. They moved to Louisiana on February 17, 1969. Mr. Heard was preceded in death by parents, two brothers, Stewart Heard Jr., and Danny K. Heard. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Midred; two children, Lonnie R. Heard and Christopher Scott Heard; two grandchildren, Madison Lea Heard, and James Wyatt Heard; sister, Sheila Burgin and husband Jim (Mr. Heard’s mentor). James was laid to rest on November 27, 2019 at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in James’ name to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4736 Lyba Street, Shreveport, LA 71109 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 18, 2019