James H King of Cass City, June 12, 2019, age 80; Beloved husband of Patsy Elaine King for 56 years; Loving father of James A King, Gary King, Michael King, and Rodney King; Cherished Grandpa of Holly Anderson, James M King, Gary King Jr., Matthew King, Destinee Ferguson, Brendon King, Christopher King, Autumn King, Mason King, Daniel King, and Landon King; Adored brother to Raymond King, David King, Lillian Gwizdala, and Mike King. James retired from General Motors, after 30 years of service. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. A memorial is set for July 13, 2019 at 1:00pm at 1155 Shabbona Road Snover, Michigan to celebrate Jim’s life.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 11, 2019
