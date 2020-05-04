James Hyatt, 75, of Royal Oak, Michigan, passed Saturday, May 2, 2020. James was born to Herman Hyatt, and Jean (Roberts), February 9, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan. He married Margaret Fletcher, and they lived together in Royal Oak. James is preceded in death by Margaret and his daughter Jeannette. James is survived by one child: Kevin (Shannon). He also is survived by 2 grandchildren, and his brother Thomas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store