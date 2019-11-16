The Oakland Press Obituaries
James K. "Jay" Fritts

James “Jay” K. Fritts, 92, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Kukuk) Fritts for over 70 years; loving father of Barbara (Timothy) Fritts Trammel, Helen (Richard) Fritts Lewis, and Russell (Danielle) Fritts; caring grandfather of four; great-grandfather of six; brother of Dorcy (Margaret) Fritts; and sister-in-law of Joan McCarthy. Jay was predeceased by his parents Albert and Mamie (Luallen) Fritts; sister Ruby Fritts, and great-grandson Samuel Plociniak. Jay was born in Coal Creek, TN on June 20, 1927. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Kukuk on April 30, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Auburn Heights, MI. Visitation Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 1-4 p.m., funeral service at 4 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home located at 322 W. University Drive, in downtown Rochester. In lieu of flowers, donations to Premier Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Visit www.PixleyFH.com for more information.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 17, 2019
