Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
Sprung, James K. of Pontiac; March 6, 2019; 80; Special friend of Joan Coss; Beloved father of Dianna (James) Hoopingarner, Denise Cline, Gregory (Sheila) Sprung, Phillip Sprung and Janet Sprung (Ronald Glover); Also cherished by nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Mr. Sprung was an Inspector at General Motors Pontiac Motor Division. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1 to 5p.m. at Overtyme Grille, 4727 Dixie Highway, Waterford. Memorials may be made to Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. Arrangements by RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2019
