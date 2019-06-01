|
Kaufeld, James C., 93 years, passed away May 30, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease at his home in New Port Richey, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan & Eleanor and twin brother Dan. Jim is survived by the love of his life Louise, to whom he was married 70 years. He is also survived by their children Jim, Tom, Kathy, Bill, Karen, Tina and their spouses, 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. As Second Lieutenant, Jim served in WW II with the United States Army Air Corps. He earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University. This was followed by a long career with Pontiac Motors as a project engineer. He was devoted to his family and the life he led was a great example for his children. He had many interests; Knights of Columbus, bowling, playing cards, but most of all he enjoyed golfing. He touched many lives and helped make this world a better place. Even though he has left this world, his spirit will continue to live in our hearts and minds. He will be missed. Visitation will be held at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home in Rochester, Michigan on Wednesday, June 5th from 3 to 8 pm with Knights of Columbus service at 7 pm. Mass will be 10 am Thursday June 6th at St Andrews Catholic Church. Burial will take place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation (parkinsonsmi.org). Online guestbook
Published in The Oakland Press on June 3, 2019