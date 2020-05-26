James L Salfi, Age 84, Born May 30, 1935 in Pontiac, Michigan. Moved to New Port Richey, Florida in 1985 where he died peacefully on May 16, 2020. Beloved Father of, Corrine Mazza (Jeff) and Tony Salfi (Eileen); grandfather of 4, great-grandfather of 5. James served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Once he moved to Florida, he owned and operated AJ's Laundromat and retired 6 years later. He loved woodworking, but his true love in life was his family. James left behind one sister, Mary Allard and also his long time companion of 20 years, Donna Folkerson. James was loved and cherished by many. He will always be remembered as a very loving and caring man. He was the best father we could have had. We love and miss you dad.



