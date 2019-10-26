The Oakland Press Obituaries
James Lee "Jim" Rae

RAE, James “Jim” Lee, age 77, of Auburn Hills, died October 23, 2019. Jim was born on November 4, 1941, in Pontiac, son of the late George and Nina (Davis) Rae. He attended Avondale Schools and retired from General Motors after 32 years of service. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, snowmobiling, camping, and quad riding. He owned a ’67 Nova and participated in old car shows and the Woodward Dream Cruise. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family and friends, as well as hosting backyard BBQ’s. On July 25, 1959 Jim married his childhood sweetheart Mary Hanes, and enjoyed 60 years of marriage. He joins his eldest son Doug in heaven and is survived by children Margaret Rae, Jake Rae, Mary Ann Rae, Terry Rae, and daughter in law Jillian Ross; Adopted children Mark Newnham and Dawn Cole; grandchildren Tiffany Thompson, Crystal Brabandt, Dustin Rae and Seeley Mangus; and several adopted grandchildren. Jim is also survived by several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and his best bud, devil dog Mack. Jim’s family will be welcoming all to his visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 11 a.m to 12 noon at the Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Road, Auburn Hills. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 12 noon, at the Pixley Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow the funeral service. Memories may be shared with the family at www.pixleyfhauburnhills.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 27, 2019
