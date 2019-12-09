|
James A. Liberty, age 90 passed away Dec. 9, 2019. He was born July 19, 2019. Husband of the late Theresa Doris Liberty. Dear Father of James (deceased) Liberty, Barb (Marvin “Butch”) Jones, Stan (deceased) (surviving Debra) Liberty, Mary Liberty, Sandra (Rick) Barton, Dan Liberty, Raymond Liberty and Joan (Jack) Young. Grandfather of 23 and many Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation Thursday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, MI. Burial Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 11, 2019