Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Mowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Mowery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James M. Mowery Obituary
Mowery, James M.; age 78; of Midland; passed away March 20, 2019. James is survived by his children, Joseph (Karen) Mowery, Duane Mowery, and Teresa (Paul) Rollin; grandchildren, Kirstin, Danielle, Dana, Michael, Abby and Wyatt; great grandchildren, Branden, Aiden. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4760 Garfield Rd., Auburn, MI 48611. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to an organization of one’s choice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.