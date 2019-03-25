|
Mowery, James M.; age 78; of Midland; passed away March 20, 2019. James is survived by his children, Joseph (Karen) Mowery, Duane Mowery, and Teresa (Paul) Rollin; grandchildren, Kirstin, Danielle, Dana, Michael, Abby and Wyatt; great grandchildren, Branden, Aiden. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4760 Garfield Rd., Auburn, MI 48611. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to an organization of one’s choice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 26, 2019