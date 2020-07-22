1/1
James Mynsberge
James Mynsberge, age 63 on July 18, 2020. Loving husband to Cherilynn. Dear Father to Jennifer "Nikki" (Chris) Drain, Nate and Kelsey Mynsberge. Loving Grandfather to Liam and Ava. Son of the late Phyllis and George and survived by stepmother, Judith. Brother of Mark (Diane), Larry (Mary Ann), Tom (Sue), Dan (Kayanne), Anna, Susie (late Jerry) Jerrems. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. A Cremation has already taken place. Memorial Contributions to the American Lung Association are greatly appreciated.

Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sorry for the loss of your brother.
Jori MacGirr (Launius)
Friend
