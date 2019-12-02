Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Csontos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Csontos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Csontos Obituary
Csontos, James R., age 86, died December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Dearest son of the late John & Helen Csontos. Loving father of Scott. Brother of the late Juney Csontos. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Eulogy Service Thursday, 11:00 am at the funeral home, with the rendering of military honors. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -