James (Jim) Ralph Clements was born in Detroit on October 4, 1927 and passed away August 26, 2019. He enlisted in the US Army Air Force on January 3, 1946, serving in Germany to establish radar for aircraft leading to the Berlin Airlift. He married Marjorie (Satterthwaite) on August 6, 1949 after a lifetime of knowing Marjorie since the ages of one and two. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from General Motors Institute, and began a 42 year career at General Motors Corporation, die engineering for Fisher Body. Jim loved model railroading. He had extensive model railroad layouts. His layouts were frequently featured in national railroad magazines and visited during conferences. He was a life member of the National Model Railroad Association and a founding member of the Stoney Creek Model Railroad Club. In 2005 he was awarded the Master Model Railroader, #351 throughout the world. Jim was an avid church member, gardener, and animal lover. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Marjorie; children Phyllis Clements, Lois Shepherd (Richard), James Clements (Vicki), and Janis Soloway; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jim is predeceased by his parents Percy and Norma (Griffin) Clements and sister, Lois Rankin. A memorial gathering will be Tuesday, September 3, 2-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 West University Drive, Rochester. A memorial service on Wednesday, September 4, 11 a.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 100 Romeo St., Rochester.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019