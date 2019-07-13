|
Nix, James "Randy" Randall, also known as Pastor Randy, 65, of Key West, Florida, went to be with the Lord on July 4th, 2019 at 11:56 am at the VA Hospital in Miami, Florida. He was born on September 2, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hollis Nix and Mary (McDaniels) Frame. Randy became a born-again Christian at the age of 17 and served as an Army M.P. for three years. Randy moved to Miami in 1980, became a pastor/evangelist, and then moved to Key West in 1998. His greatest desire in life was to serve the Lord and he devoted his life to ministry. Right up until he transitioned to Glory, he was ministering to his healthcare providers and sharing the Gospel message “Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” His love and devotion for his family, friends, and all people was infectious. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Nix; stepfather, Charles McDaniels, step daughters Lisa (John) Garrison and Emily (Chase) Mays; six dear grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was the beloved uncle to several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Randy is preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard (Ricky) Nix; sister Sandy Banks; grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles. The burial was held at South Florida National Cemetery on July 8, 2019. A memorial cookout will be held in his honor on Monday, July 15th, at 5 pm in Hester Court Memorial Park in Keego Harbor, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019