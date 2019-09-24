The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pruett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Roland Pruett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Roland Pruett Obituary
PRUETT, JAMES ROLAND of Auburn Hills, passed away September 23, 2019 at 77 years of age. Son of the late James Hugh and Geraldine Ruth Pruett; beloved husband Delia R. Pruett nee Mendieta for 18 years; loving father of Jim (Judy Boreo) Pruett, Jeffrey Pruett, Matthew (Gueit M.) Pruett, Eric (Caitlin) Mendieta and cherished stepfather of Robert Coventry, Kevin (Chris) Coventry, Steven (Terri) Coventry, the late Donald Coventry, Connie (Brent) Webb and Linda Coventry-Smith; proud grandfather of Katie, Dak, Emilia, Elias and Evangeline; and great grandfather of Brielle and Bailee; dearest brother of Marlys, Brian and the late Yvonne; had many wonderful nieces, nephews and extended family members. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 1 p.m., September 26, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). Family will receive friends from 11-p.m. until the service starts. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
Download Now