PRUETT, JAMES ROLAND of Auburn Hills, passed away September 23, 2019 at 77 years of age. Son of the late James Hugh and Geraldine Ruth Pruett; beloved husband Delia R. Pruett nee Mendieta for 18 years; loving father of Jim (Judy Boreo) Pruett, Jeffrey Pruett, Matthew (Gueit M.) Pruett, Eric (Caitlin) Mendieta and cherished stepfather of Robert Coventry, Kevin (Chris) Coventry, Steven (Terri) Coventry, the late Donald Coventry, Connie (Brent) Webb and Linda Coventry-Smith; proud grandfather of Katie, Dak, Emilia, Elias and Evangeline; and great grandfather of Brielle and Bailee; dearest brother of Marlys, Brian and the late Yvonne; had many wonderful nieces, nephews and extended family members. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 1 p.m., September 26, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). Family will receive friends from 11-p.m. until the service starts. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 25, 2019