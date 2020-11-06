I met Jim as a young teacher at Pontiac Central. He helped many of us in avoiding trouble, and if we had a problem was willing to help. Mine was having two of my wheels on my new car stolen one night. He helped me complete a police report so I could have my car insurance cover it. He had a great booming voice which you hear in the hallways or on the golf course. He was one of the good guys to know in your life. Our condolences to Karen and his family. Roger and Barb Roller

Friend