James Russell LAFNEAR
1931 - 2020
age 89; passed peacefully at home on Nov 1, 2020 while surrounded by family; husband of Karen for 64 years; father of Jayne (William) Bannister & Steven (Melanie Upcott) Lafnear; grandpa of Jessica (fiancé Tyler Mitchell) Bannister, Alan Bannister, Emily Lafnear & Analyse Lafnear; half brother of Donna Martin; preceded in death by siblings Ron Lafnear & Charles Owen. Jim joined the Pontiac Police Department in 1952 & retired as sergeant in 1983. He served as detective, worked in the juvenile division, police counselor at Pontiac Central HS & as a district court coordinator. He earned many awards for sharpshooting, citations & community service. After retiring, Jim worked 10 yrs as court officer for Judge Fairbrother at 50th District Court House. In 1995, he started part time serving papers for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department/Probate Court (retiring in 2009). Jim enjoyed years of fishing/ boating while living on Deer Lake, Clarkston. He enjoyed playing cards, MI Fall color tours & visiting casinos. Jim’s pride & joy was being a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 132 and was its first president. The lodge was named in his honor, The James R. Lafnear Metro Pontiac Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 132. He was life member of the Pontiac/Waterford Elks # 810, member of the Sons of Norway Lodge and member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Service Monday, November 9, at 2:00pm at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with visitation beginning at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the church. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
November 6, 2020
Karen and Family,Jamie and I want to send our condolences to your family.We enjoyed taking to Jim and he was a fun Neighbor.He shared stories that were always interesting.May he Rest In Peace.
Bob and Jamie Wagnitz
Friend
November 6, 2020
Jim You will always be remembered as the man I looked up to at the FOP 132 Meetings .
GOD BLESS YOU BROTHER JIM . KEITH OSINSKI .
Keith Osinski
Friend
November 5, 2020
Karen, Jim left so many positive memories with all of us at the PD. The imprint will always be there. I’m so sorry for your loose and my prayer are with you?
Steven Sitar
Coworker
November 5, 2020
A true icon, bigger than life and Father figure to all. I am better for having known Mr. Lafnear and will always remember him fondly! My condolences to the family.
Brian Lee
November 5, 2020
Jim was a outstanding Police Officer for the Pontiac Police Dept. He was the heart and soul of Pontiac Metro Lodge # 132.Above all he was a good man and will be missed by everyone who knew him


Michael Ramsey
Coworker
November 5, 2020
We were so very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Jim and Dad were such great friends over the years. Our sincere condolences to Karen, Jayne, Steve and the entire Lafnear Family. He will be missed.
Nancy Wirth
Friend
November 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. My thoughts and prayers to Karen and the family. He was a great friend of my Dad's and our family for many years. I will always remember his laugh. Rest in Peace Goo Goo
Sally Houghton (Cumberworth)
Friend
November 5, 2020
Jim, thanks for your guidance at the PPD, and as President of FOP lodge #132. You will be missed by all. My thoughts and prayers are with Karen, Jayne and Steve. Rest in peace my friend.
Jack Newman
Friend
November 5, 2020
Simply put JIM was kind, friendly, respectful, devoted, humorous and always helpful. Few people would I describe that way. He was a true brother police officer and friend. I will miss his voice, laugh and presence. I wish him peace and joy in the next life. I wish blessings and comfort to KAREN , and the Lafnear family.
Gary/Linda Kraft
Friend
November 4, 2020
Prayers for the family.
Roland Segal
Coworker
November 4, 2020
Jim was a good friend to many many people and will be truly missed. Rest In Peace Brother
Jim Webb
Coworker
November 4, 2020
There are few words the lessen the grief of the loss of a family member but please know we are sending strength and prayers to your entire family.
Jeri DeShetler Whitehead
Friend
November 4, 2020
I met Jim as a young teacher at Pontiac Central. He helped many of us in avoiding trouble, and if we had a problem was willing to help. Mine was having two of my wheels on my new car stolen one night. He helped me complete a police report so I could have my car insurance cover it. He had a great booming voice which you hear in the hallways or on the golf course. He was one of the good guys to know in your life. Our condolences to Karen and his family. Roger and Barb Roller
Roger and Barb Roller
Friend
November 4, 2020
Very sorry Karen to hear about Jim. Many prayers sent to you and family.
Donald Lafnear
Family
November 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Karen. Betty Causbie Trewhitt, PHS 1956
November 3, 2020
Dear Karen and family, so sorry to hear about Jim. I never met him but know he was truly loved by all of you.
Lynn Lang
Friend
