age 89; passed peacefully at home on Nov 1, 2020 while surrounded by family; husband of Karen for 64 years; father of Jayne (William) Bannister & Steven (Melanie Upcott) Lafnear; grandpa of Jessica (fiancé Tyler Mitchell) Bannister, Alan Bannister, Emily Lafnear & Analyse Lafnear; half brother of Donna Martin; preceded in death by siblings Ron Lafnear & Charles Owen. Jim joined the Pontiac Police Department in 1952 & retired as sergeant in 1983. He served as detective, worked in the juvenile division, police counselor at Pontiac Central HS & as a district court coordinator. He earned many awards for sharpshooting, citations & community service. After retiring, Jim worked 10 yrs as court officer for Judge Fairbrother at 50th District Court House. In 1995, he started part time serving papers for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department/Probate Court (retiring in 2009). Jim enjoyed years of fishing/ boating while living on Deer Lake, Clarkston. He enjoyed playing cards, MI Fall color tours & visiting casinos. Jim’s pride & joy was being a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 132 and was its first president. The lodge was named in his honor, The James R. Lafnear Metro Pontiac Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 132. He was life member of the Pontiac/Waterford Elks # 810, member of the Sons of Norway Lodge and member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Service Monday, November 9, at 2:00pm at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with visitation beginning at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the church. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com