James T. Lilley, 69, of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, TN and a former resident of Walled Lake, Union Lake and Rochester Hills MI and Goodyear, Arizona passed away October 3, 2020. Jim graduated from Walled Lake Central High School and earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Central Michigan University. He remained in Michigan during his professional career as teacher, coach and administrator in the Pontiac School District. Outside of work, his passions led him to marathons, triathlons, hot air ballooning and traveling the globe with his wife of 45 years, Dee. To have known Jim is to have known him as an adventurer, athlete and advocate. A feminist. A nature enthusiast. A mentor. A constant friend. Jim was a good, decent and humble man. He lived a full life. Full of love. Full of compassion. Full of charity. Full of gratitude. He will be missed deeply but remembered always. Jim is preceded in death by his parents James R. and Edna (Payne) Lilley and his sister, Cyndi (Lilley) Cooke. He is survived by his wife, Dee (Goin) Lilley, extended family and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to: Knoxville Track Club - KTC Youth Athletics - Send checks to: P.O. Box 52266, Knoxville, TN 37950-2266, Attn: David J. Black, Executive Director or donate online at https://runsignup.com/Club/Donate/TN/Knoxville/KnoxvilleTrackClub
or to Loudon County Schools-School Nutrition Program - Send checks to: 100 River Road, Loudon, TN 37774 - Attn: Alison May, Food/Health Services Supervisor or to Timeless Tellico Foundation (Jim Lilley Walking Trail) Send checks to: Timeless Tellico Foundation, PO Box 556, Loudon, TN 37774 or donate online at https://tellicolife.org
. Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of James T. Lilley. www.clickfuneralhome.com