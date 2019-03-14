The Oakland Press Obituaries
Combs, James Ulysses “Jimmy”, 78, of Pontiac formerly of Mt. Clemens, departed this life on March 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Jimmy was a Peaceful Wartime Veteran of the United States Army and a retiree of General Motors. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters Sondra Wardlow (Terrance Childs) and Miricle (Frank) Sands-Lewis; brothers Samuel Combs, Dennis Combs, Curtis (Julia) Combs and Otis (Patricia) Combs of Mt. Clemens; and Simon (Cecilia) Combs Jr. of Port Huron; and grandchildren Regina (Donald) Burton, Florissa Bell, Isiah Wardlow and Latisha Wardlow; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Florissa Combs; daughter Rhonda Combs; parents Simon Combs Sr. and Johnnie Combs-Cogwell; stepfather Willie Cogwell Sr., and brothers Darrell Combs and Willie Cogwell Jr. Final arrangements for Jimmy have been entrusted to Generations Funeral & Cremation Services. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations are made to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019
