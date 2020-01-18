|
of FL; formerly of Clarkston; suddenly Jan 8, 2020; age 74; preceded in death by wife Sandra (Simpkinson); father of James Blevins & Angela (Mark) Martin; grandpa of Maycee, Mark, Aubrey & Jaylen; great grandpa of John; brother of Don (Rosie) Blevins, Bonnie (Butch) Stroud, Iva Sue (late Maynard) Holmes, Darlene (Jim) Steel, Brenda (late Jim) Schulz & Kay Wallace; survived by many in-laws, nieces & nephews. He retired from Pepsi Co. Memorial Service Saturday, Jan 25th at 4pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 3pm. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020