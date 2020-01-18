The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
James Blevins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vernon Blevins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Vernon Blevins Obituary
of FL; formerly of Clarkston; suddenly Jan 8, 2020; age 74; preceded in death by wife Sandra (Simpkinson); father of James Blevins & Angela (Mark) Martin; grandpa of Maycee, Mark, Aubrey & Jaylen; great grandpa of John; brother of Don (Rosie) Blevins, Bonnie (Butch) Stroud, Iva Sue (late Maynard) Holmes, Darlene (Jim) Steel, Brenda (late Jim) Schulz & Kay Wallace; survived by many in-laws, nieces & nephews. He retired from Pepsi Co. Memorial Service Saturday, Jan 25th at 4pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 3pm. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -