|
|
of Virginia, formerly of Lake Orion, passed away June 27, 2019; age 72. She is preceded in death by her parents Gladine Mae Rice and Charles Edward Franks. When she had her heart set on something, Jan was confident and determined. She also firmly believed that life was to be experienced fully and enjoyed life and all it had to offer. Jan was always up for adventure and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling. Her shopping trips were epic, her motto, “get one of every color.” She was creative and applied her artistic style to our lives. Jan retired from Kroger in Bloomfield Hills after 38 years of service. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Heide Richards; sister, Karen “Sunny” Petrie; and her husband of 35 years, Roger Dale Grice. Memorial Service 4 pm Saturday, July 13th at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Saturday 2- 4 pm. Private Inurnment Slagle Township Cemetery, Harrietta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society in her honor. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on July 7, 2019