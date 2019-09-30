|
Jane Barcewicz Beloved sister of Sophie and Regina. Pre-deceased by brother Anthony and Frank (The late Barbara) Also survived by 7 nieces and nephews, 6 great nieces and nephews and 7 great–great nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 3-9 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. Rosary at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd (N.W. Corner of 18 and Ryan). Mass of the Christian burial Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge, 3700 Commerce Rd, Bloomfield Twp. Ms. Barcewicz will lie instate at church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Please share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 2, 2019