Bowman, Jane Carolyn, (Holeman) died peacefully in Gainesville, Virginia on March 11, 2019 at the age of 88. She is survived by her child, David Bowman (June) of Gainesville, Virginia; and grandchildren Melissa Bowman (Kyle Pittleman) of Fairfax, Virginia; and Allison Ellis (Ryan) of Huntersville, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Raymond Bowman, and siblings Theron, Louise, Dorothy, John Samuel, and Leland. Jane was born on February 4, 1931 in Thornton, Arkansas to John Samuel and Bertha (Amis) Holeman. She married Herbert Raymond Bowman in Pontiac, Michigan on May 1, 1958 and was happily married until his death in 2003. After moving to Michigan from Arkansas in 1955, Jane had a long career as an elementary school teacher in the Waterford Township school district. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Ottawa Park Cemetery, 6180 Dixie Highway, Clarkston, Michigan. Arrangements by the RIVESIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 14, 2019