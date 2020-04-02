|
Jane Mae Gordert, 82, a lifetime resident of Lapeer & Metamora, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Jane was born August 27, 1937 in Lapeer to Lloyd and Mary (Stott) Andison. She graduated from Lapeer High School, class of 1955. Jane married Francis “Frank” Gordert. Through the years Jane stayed busy raising kids and working various jobs. She worked over twelve years at Sea Ray Boats in Oxford and many, many years running concessions at local auctions, Eastern Michigan Fair, Motocross events, etc. Jane was probably best known as the “Bird Lady” – she raised exotic birds for over 20 years. Jane enjoyed winters in Florida and pontoon rides on Lake Nepessing. Jane is survived by her sons: Kenneth Gordert of San Diego, CA and Matt (Linda) Gordert of Metamora; three grandchildren: Ashley Gordert, Chris Gordert and Logan Gordert; two great-grandbabies: Mila and Kai. Jane is also survived by her sister, Mary (Dudley) Deane of Montague, Michigan, Lake Placid, Florida and Berlin, New Hampshire; also several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friend Roger O’Leary. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gordert; brother, Stan Andison; sister, Sue Crown; and her aforementioned parents. Memorial contributions may be made to Love, Inc., P.O. Box 1146, Lapeer, Michigan 48446. In keeping with Jane’s wishes, cremation services have been entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. Condolences and special memories may be left at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 3, 2020