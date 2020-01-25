|
Janet Evelyn DeWitt (Axford) born January 27, 1940, passed on January 22, 2020 after battling Ovarian Cancer. Jan, a lifelong Rochester resident will be remembered for her amazing cooking, gardening, big heart and quick wit. Survived by her children Tim Kelly (Joanne), Chris Kelly (Kim) and Michelle Kelly. Her beloved grandchildren (Haley, Regan, Kevin, Tommy, Michael and Karena), great-grandchildren (Karson, Jaxson and Sophia). According to Jan's wishes services will not be held. Internment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 26, 2020