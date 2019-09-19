The Oakland Press Obituaries
Janet Kay Roark, age 70 of Berkley, passed away September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Cody Roark. Loving mother of Wendy Counts, Roxanne Roark, and Susie (Bob) Stewart. Dear sister of Harley (late Dzintra) Sheets. Proud grandmother of Cody, Shannyn, Cory, Austin, Clay, Lane, Dakota, Justin, Alexcys, and the late Kyle. Also survived by many other loving family members. The family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 p.m.at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (two blocks west of Woodward Ave). Funeral service is 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or to the family. Share your memories at: www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 20, 2019
